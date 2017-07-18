Alabama State University Celebrates 150th Birthday

by George McDonald

Alabama State University has reached a major milestone in its history.

Its celebrating its Sesquicentennial birthday after turning 150 years old Monday.

School officials say it makes Alabama State the oldest ‘state sponsored’ historically black liberal arts university in the nation.

A big 150th birthday bash was held in the Club Lounge at the ASU football stadium.

The special day was marked by remembering the past with an eye keenly focused on the future.

The celebration also featured the university’s first annual Day of Giving.

“We want all the people to look at the model of the Marion nine who put together $500 dollars to really help build this,” said ASU Vice President Zillah Fluker.

“And imagine if they put an investment now what that could become in 50, 100, 150 years, so the focal point is making sure that Alabama State University is here for generations to come.”

Fluker says Alabama State has transformed the lives of tens of thousands of people through education.

Fluker also says the university contributes more than $900 million dollars a year to the state and local economy.