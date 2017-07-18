Demopolis Sawmill Project Right on Schedule

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A multi-million dollar sawmill project in Demopolis continues to make progress.

The new state of the art sawmill is expected to bring more than new fifty jobs to the area.

Demopolis Mayor John Laney says the Two River Lumber Company sawmill project is steadily moving along and its right on schedule.

Laney says the sawmill is scheduled to open in September.

“It is a brand new plant. It’ll bring initially around 55 jobs to Demopolis and this area,” said Laney.

“And then when it’s up and running and they add their second shift then its my understanding that that it will raise the total number of jobs to around ninety.”

Laney says the sawmill project represents a $70 million dollar economic investment in the Demopolis area.