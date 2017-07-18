Heating Up For The Rest of The Week!

by Elissia Wilson

As an upper level ridge of high pressure builds across the central United States we will be heating up even more for the remainder of the week.

Rest of Today: A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms otherwise partly sunny with highs in the lower 90s.

Tonight: A slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms otherwise mostly clear with lows in the lower 70s.

Wednesday: A slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms otherwise mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 90s.