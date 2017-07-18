Lost Calico Cat Female 8 yrs old/Jinxie/Jinx

by Amanda Moyer

Our 8 year old cat named Jinxie/Jinx has been missing since Friday, July 14th around 8:00PM. Jinxie is a very sweet cat and loves to be held. She has an unusually long tail for a cat. At times she will preferably answer to Jinx. She is primarily grey, white, and tan domestic long haired Calico. Domestic Longhair. She is an indoor and outdoor cat. Friendly and very vocal. She loves to talk to people. She is a healthy cat and never strays far away from home. She weighs 9.5 pounds and does have a microchip. She went outside around eight o’clock on Friday, July 14th to use the restroom due to she will not use a litter box. Normally once she is done she will come back to the front door and we bring her back in. She loves being outside, but never strays far from home. Anytime we call her name she will normally quickly respond. We are very concerned due to 4 cats in our subdivision Spring Hollow have become missing in the past week. We live in the Millbrook/Deatsville area and if anyone has any information it would be greatly appreciated. We have had her since she was six weeks old and is like a child to us. You can reach Rob or Lisa Boyles at 334-285-3646 or 334-546-9775. Email: lsboyles2@gmail.com. If anyone has any information and are unable to locate us immediately you can also contact her vet with Cobbs Ford Pet Clinic at 285-3331 or her microchip provider Home Again.com 1-888-466-3242. Both Cobbs Ford and Home again have an alert in her file that she is a lost pet. We greatly appreciate any information anyone could provide!! We love her dearly and are praying to bring her home safely. Thank you in advance!