Cranking Up the Heat

by Ryan Stinnett

An upper-level ridge strengthens the rest of the work week and the coverage of afternoon showers and storms will be few and far between, if any at all, generally less than 10%. Temperatures will respond as well and we are forecasting mid to upper 90s through at least Friday. Additionally, we will be keeping an eye on those heat index values (feels-like temps) as they are going to head towards the lower 100s and we may see some heat advisories issued for portions of the state later this week.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The ridge will begin to slowly weaken and actually slide towards the west, and this will allow us to bring back better rain chances for the weekend. We should still see a good supply of sunshine, but those daily storms will make their presence known during the afternoon and evening hours. With better rain chances, we are going to dial back the heat levels some, and we should see mid 90s Saturday, followed be lower 90s Sunday.

THE FINAL FULL WEEK OF JULY: The ridge will stay to the west of Alabama and that will keep our heat levels down as well. We should highs in the low to mid 90s each day, also each day, we will keep the threat of scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms. Pretty standard late July weather in Alabama.

Have a whimsical Wednesday!

Ryan