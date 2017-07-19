Veterans Get Help Finding Employment

by George McDonald

Montgomery area veterans are getting help finding jobs thanks to a partnership between The Central Alabama Veterans Employment Council and the Family Guidance Center of Alabama.

The groups conducted a Veteran Employment Summit to connect veterans with companies that are looking to hire.

The two day event is designed to give back to the men and women who have served our country.

The summit provided veterans with some of the knowledge and tools they’ll need to find employment.

“We’re having network training, we’re having resume writing, we have how to fill out an application,” said Kevin Seller with the Central Alabama Veteran’s Healthcare System.

Army veteran Kenya Wiley says the training has boosted her confidence.

“Getting us prepared, conversation ready, dress ready, interview ready.

The veterans will have a chance to use the skills they’ve learned during the training sessions at a mini job fair Thursday.