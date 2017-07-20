Alabama GOP Leader Releases Statement on U.S. Senator John McCain’s Condition

by Rashad Snell

Alabama House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter (R – Rainsville) on Thursday released the following statement in response to reports that U.S. Senator John McCain (R – Arizona) has been diagnosed with a glioblastoma brain tumor:

“Sen. John McCain served his country with bravery and valor as a fighter pilot and as a prisoner of war who was held in North Vietnam. While imprisoned, he buoyed the spirits of his fellow American soldiers, refused special treatment that was offered because of his family’s significant military pedigree, and refused to succumb to his captors’ will, even in the face of severe torture.

His service to our nation has continued as a congressman, a United States senator, and as the standard bearer of the Republican Party during the 2008 presidential election. While some may have disagreed with him politically from time to time, no one can question his commitment to our nation and to charting what his heart believes is the right course.

Alabama’s proud state moto is “We Dar Defend Our Rights,” and John McCain has certainly sought to defend the rights of all Americans through his service in the military and in our nation’s capital.

On behalf of the Alabama House Republican Caucus, we send our thoughts and prayers for strength and recovery to Sen. John McCain and his family following his recent cancer diagnosis. We are confident he will prove to be just as stubborn, resilient, inspiring, and heroic in his fight against cancer as he was in his fight against his North Vietnamese captors so many decades ago.”