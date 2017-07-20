Blistering Summer Heat

by Ryan Stinnett

The ridge remains firmly in control to end the work week. Afternoon showers and storms will be few and far between, if any at all. Our afternoon temperatures are going to remain the main weather topic as heat levels will rise, and we are going to see the hottest temperatures of 2017 so far as we are forecasting upper 90s across South/Central Alabama today and tomorrow. We will be keeping an eye on those heat index values as they are going to head towards the lower 100s and we may have heat advisories issued for portions of the state the next 36 hours.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The ridge will begin to slowly slide towards the west, and this will allow better rain chances for the weekend. We should still see a good supply of sunshine both days, but we are going to see more of those daily storms mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. With better rain chances, we are going to dial back the heat some, and we should see lower 90s Saturday and Sunday.

FOR NEXT WEEK: The ridge will stay to the west of Alabama and that will keep the our heat levels down. We should highs in the upper 80s or low 90s each day with a mix of sun and clouds. For next week, fairly decent rain chances as we are going to see scattered to numerous showers and storms, with the greatest coverage coming during the afternoon and evening hours.

Have a great day!

Ryan