Driver License Offices Open with Continued Computer Problems

by Rashad Snell

State driver license offices are open but transactions could be slowed because of continued difficulties after a software upgrade.

Robyn Bryan, a spokeswoman for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, said Thursday that offices are open after outages throughout the week. However, she said transactions could be slowed because of examiners receiving error messages in the computer system.

Bryan said difficulties encountered during the upgrade shut down the computer system for part of Monday and Tuesday.

The support contractor, MorphoTrust USA, was upgrading the computer systems to enable the required production of new commercial learner’s permits in Alabama. The contractor said in a statement this week that it was working to solve the problem.

Bryan said the department is apologizing for the inconvenience.

