Mobile Man Dies in Butler County Crash with 18-Wheeler

by Rashad Snell

A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Mobile man.

Wyman Tyrell Lucius, 24, was killed when his 2012 Ford Fusion left the roadway and struck a parked 2013 Freightliner tractor-trailer. Lucius was pronounced dead at the scene by Butler County Coroner, Wayne Garlock. The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.

The crash occurred early morning on July 20. The crash happened on Interstate 65 at the 139 mile marker, eight miles north of Greenville.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.