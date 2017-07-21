Argument Over Cutting Grass Leads to Fatal Autauga Co. Shooting

by Rashad Snell

Authorities say an argument over cutting grass on disputed property led to a fatal shooting.

The Montgomery Advertiser reported Thursday that Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger said 59-year old John Brown had been cutting grass on disputed property Saturday, the day he was shot once in the chest with a shotgun. The newspaper previously reported 73-year old Joseph Huffman was charged with murder in connection with the death.

Sedinger said Brown had cut grass on the property for years. He said there are several people who could claim ownership of the 40-acre (16-hectare) parcel, and the land under contention was a 5-acre (two-hectare) site. He said Huffman and Brown verbally argued that day, leading to the shooting.

Autauga Metro Jail records show Huffman is out on $30,000 bond and doesn’t have an attorney.

