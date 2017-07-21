Biscuits Even Series with 5-0 Win Against Wahoos

The Biscuits (52-45) evened their series at one game apiece against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (54-43) on Thursday night, defeating their South Division rivals, in what was one of their best overall performances in the Capital City this year, 5-0 at Riverwalk Stadium. This was just the second time at home this season that Montgomery has shutout its opponent. The Biscuits (52-45) evened their series at one game apiece against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (54-43)night, defeating their South Division rivals, in what was one of their best overall performances in the Capital City this year, 5-0 at Riverwalk Stadium. This was just the second time at home this season that Montgomery has shutout its opponent.

Edwin Fierro (5-2) was phenomenal in his fifth start of the season, spinning five shutout innings and allowing just four hits, no walks and striking out a season-high seven. It was also the third time as a starter this year that Fierro has gone five innings.

Pensacola starter Jesus Reyes (0-1), who was making just his second Double-A start, faced four batters in the first inning but then ran into some trouble in the second, surrendering hits to Dalton Kelly and Justin Williams. Riley Unroe then swatted an RBI-single to make it 1-0. After going down quietly in the third, the Biscuits added another run in the fourth off a sac fly by catcher Justin O’Conner that made it 2-0.

Montgomery increased their lead to three in the sixth when Dalton Kelly swatted an RBI-double to give the home team a 3-0 advantage. Reyes finished with a quality start, allowing just three runs on eight hits while striking out three in the loss.

Fernando Baez entered in the sixth and faced the minimum, but then ran into a jam in the seventh, when he loaded the bases after retiring the first two batters. He surrendered walks to Chad Tromp and Aristides Aquino and gave up an infield single to Blake Trahan to juice the bases. Brady had seen enough and brought in reliever Mike Broadway, who struck out Tyler Goeddel to end the inning and maintain a three-run cushion for Montgomery.

Broadway remained the pitcher until the eighth inning when he gave up singles to Shed Long and Gavin Lavalley, again convincing the Biscuits skipper to bring in another reliever, this time it was Jordan Harrison. The southpaw ended any threat Pensacola might have had by getting Vanmeter to ground into a 5-4-3 inning ending double play.

The Biscuits scored their fifth and final runs in the eighth, one off reliever Andrew McKirahan, who allowed Cade Gotta to score on a wild pitch, and one off of Brennan Bernardino. The Arizona native gave up an RBI-single to Riley Unroe to give the butter and blue a comfortable 5-0 margin, and then induced a Jake Cronenworth groundout to end the inning.