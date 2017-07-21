Escaped Inmate from Crenshaw Co. Jail Back in Custody

by Rashad Snell

The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that Carlos Burnett is back in police custody. Burnett was wanted for escape.

On July 21, Carlos Burnett was an inmate in the Crenshaw County Detention Facility. At

approximately 11:00 p.m. Burnett escaped from the facility on foot. He was last seen wearing a

red t-shirt, blue jean shorts, grey tennis shoes, and a black dew rag around his head.

Burnett was reported to possibly be hiding in the Brantley community.