Judge OKs $11.2M Settlement for Hacked Ashley Madison Users

by Darryl Hood

A federal judge has approved an $11.2 million settlement between the marital infidelity website Ashley Madison and users who sued after hackers released personal information, including financial data and details of their sexual proclivities.

Toronto-based Ruby Corp., the parent company of Ashley Madison, announced the settlement last week. U.S. District Judge John Ross in St. Louis gave it preliminary approval Friday. Several lawsuits were consolidated in the Eastern District of Missouri.

A final approval hearing is scheduled for Nov. 20.

The lawsuits were filed after hackers outed millions of people who used the website two years ago. The suits said Ashley Madison misled consumers about security measures and safeguards.

The company has denied wrongdoing.

