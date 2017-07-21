Vigil Set for Missing Pike County Woman

by Danielle Wallace

The family of Lelia Faulkner, say a year ago, the unthinkable happened. 29-year-old Faulkner disappeared leaving behind everything including an 8-year-old daughter.

Signs for Lelia Faulkner are placed throughout Pike County. It’s one way, her family is spreading the word of her disappearance, along with a vigil set for Friday night.

“We’re doing the prayer vigil tonight to bring awareness to bring awareness that there is a young woman missing here in troy and that it’s our daughter. We love her very much and we just want to know where she is, what happened to her,” says Susan Faulkner, mother of Lelia Faulkner.

Since Faulkner’s disappearance there have been no trace of phone calls or activity on her financial accounts. Officers say they are doing everything they can to find answers.

“We’ve had three or four different leads and the sheriff’s department has been following up on them,” says Susan Faulkner.

Now with a $7,500 reward in the case, her parents are hoping to bring Lelia home to own 8-year-old daughter.

“She loves her mom, she misses her mom very much,” says Susan Faulkner.

Over the past year, Faulkner’s parents says the support from the community has been overwhelming.

“It’s wonderful to know that people care. That these people love Lelia as much as we do,” says Susan Faulkner.

It’s their hope that that support could lead to finding Lelia.

“We want answers,” says Susan Faulkner.

The vigil that brings awareness to Lelia Faulkner’s disappearance begins at 8 pm Friday, July 21st on the square in downtown Troy.

.