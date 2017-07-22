Decent Chance For Rain Through Tuesday

by Ben Lang

A heat advisory will remain in effect until 9PM tonight. The heat index could climb above 105° at times through sunset this evening. It will be a slow cooldown tonight, but thunderstorms may accelerate that process for some locations. Expect another warm and muggy night, with lows in the mid 70s and a few storms possible overnight.

It looks like widely scattered storms will fire across the area Sunday afternoon. Although no severe weather is expected, the more intense storms will be capable of very heavy downpours and frequent lightning, as well as brief strong wind gusts. Highs will be hot but not overly oppressive in the low 90s. Storms gradually come to an end by midnight and we are back to the typical warm & muggy for the overnight hours into Monday.

More of the same to kick off the workweek. By the time we reach Monday afternoon, you can expect another day of scattered to numerous storms. That will again curb the heat to some degree, so look for highs in the lower 90s. Rinse and repeat for Tuesday. The coverage of afternoon storms trends lower Wednesday through Friday, and highs could potentially reach the mid 90s those days. No change for the overnights, still warm and muggy with lows in the mid 70s.