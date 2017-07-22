Wetumpka’s River and Blues Music and Art Festival Draws Hundreds

by Danielle Wallace

A day of continuous music and big selection of art-that’s what Wetumpka’s River and Blues Music and Art Festival is all about.

“Some people are selling food, some people are selling craft some people are selling kids stuff. It’s just a family and adult entertainment to keep the city alive,” says Ndiaga Niang.

Those are just a few reasons why people and vendors came out to the event.

“They said it was a river fest, it’s hot and I love blues,” says Phyliss Kohrbutt.

All art part of the festival featured in the festival is handmade.

“We have people from the state and from surrounding states so as long as you have a unique handmade item we’ll allow you to come and showcase whatever your craft is,” says Tiffany Robinson.

From jewelry to items from other countries, coordinators say their something for everyone as they enjoy live music.

“It’s just let’s people know that there are people that are really talented in the world and they can really make different things, things that other people haven’t seen before,” says Kohrbutt.

“The festival is good for a vendor and a crafts person that doesn’t have an in-line store and they travel. You can still do well for yourself and have a good time,” says Brandon Hackett.

The festival itself is free and supported by local businesses who want other people to know what Wetumpka is all about.

It’s just a great event to showcase what a beautiful city we have. We’re right here on the river banks and it’s just a great opportunity to showcase Wetumpka to other people that haven’t necessarily seen Wetumpka before,” says Robinson.