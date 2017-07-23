Deadline Approaching for Voter Registration

by Claire Jacobs

The Alabama primary election to fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ senate seat is fast approaching. So is the deadline to register to make sure you can vote.



There is a crowded field to fill Sessions’ seat in the Senate. Republican candidates including incumbant Senator Luther Strange, former Chief Justice Roy Moore, and Congressman Mo Brooks. Democratic candidates include U.S. attorney Doug Jones and Michael Hansen, the director of the environmental group Gasp.

Voters have until July 31st to register to vote ahead of the August 15th primary election.

To check your registration status, click here.