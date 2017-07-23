Homicide Investigation Underway after Sunday Night Shooting

by Andrew James

11:15 P.M. UPDATE: Montgomery Police say the man injured in the shooting died Sunday night at a local hospital.  The incident is now being investigated as a homicide. No further information is available at this time.

Montgomery Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that sent a man to the hospital with injuries.

Police were called to the 4800 block of Park Towne Way in reference to a shooting.  An adult male was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time. Police continue to investigate the incident.

