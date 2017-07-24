Board Members Discuss State Superintendent Evaluations

by Andrew James

The Alabama State Board of Education has a special called meeting where they will evaluate State Superintendent Michael Sentance scheduled for Tuesday.

According to Board Vice President, Stephanie Bell this is an annual evaluation that has to be completed by the of the year, but others say this is the earliest they’ve ever seen an evaluation completed.

Board Member Ella Bell is over the district that includes Montgomery Public Schools and says the progress of the intervention will play a big role in her evaluation of Michael Sentance. So far, she says she’s not very optimistic with what she’s seeing in the schools, and she’s hopeful this evaluation has a lasting impact.

“I know they are supposed to be used as instruments to improve an employee so if it is used for that purpose perhaps it’s okay, but if it’s used for anything else I think it would resemble very much the hullabaloo we went through last year,” she explained.

Board VP Stephanie Bell says the evaluations will all be compiled. They could be presented in a public meeting or they could go into executive session. That’s up to the board attorney.