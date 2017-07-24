Montgomery Police Investigating Deadly Crash

by Andrew James

On Sunday, July 23, 2017, at about 8:50 p.m., Montgomery Police

and Fire Medics responded to Vaughn Road at Wynlakes Boulevard in reference to a two-vehicle collision that resulted in one fatality.

The crash involved a Yamaha motorcycle and a 2008 Toyota Corolla. The operator of the motorcycle, Joseph

Armstrong, 37, of Elmore was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota Corolla was uninjured.

MPD’s initial investigation indicates the motorcycle was travelling westbound on

Vaughn Road when it collided with the Corolla, which was headed eastbound and turning onto Wynlakes Boulevard. The crash investigation is continuing as accident investigators work to determine the circumstances of the crash.