R&B Legend Keith Sweat Headlines Labor Day Classic Concert

by Rashad Snell

ASU’s inaugural Labor Day Classic Weekend will kick off with a Classic Concert on Sept. 1, featuring legendary R&B artist, Keith Sweat, “Up Close and Personal.”

Sweat will headline a ticket that includes the soulful stylings of Montgomery’s own Toia Jones and the antics of comedian Steve Brown.

“We’re extremely excited to have Keith Sweat as the artist who will kick off the Labor Day Classic Weekend,” said Zillah M. Fluker, ASU’s vice president for Institutional Advancement. “This is part of the University’s perfect ‘staycation’ for the Labor Day weekend.”

Other events include the ASU Classic Cabaret Noir, the ultimate concert after-party from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Sept. 1, with Yung Vokalz and DJ Hollin John from Washington, D.C. in the ASU J. Garrick Hardy Student Center; the Labor Day Football Classic, featuring the return of the showdown between the ASU Hornets and the Tuskegee Golden Tigers on Sept. 2, in the ASU Stadium at 7 p.m.; and the Nat King Cole Jazz Festival sponsored by WVAS on Sept. 3.

Sweat has been a chart-topping R&B artist since the 80s and is also known as a top record producer. He commands the airwaves as the host of the popular radio program, “Sweat Hotel,” where he can be heard nightly, giving loyal fans a soulful mixture of love songs and love advice.

“For those who want to enjoy the concert, the game and other Labor Day Classic events, we have a number of special packages available. This is a weekend that has something for everybody,” Fluker added.