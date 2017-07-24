Tomatinos, Cafe Louisa Moving Across Cloverdale

by Ellis Eskew

Two popular restaurants are moving across the Cloverdale neighborhood.

Tomatinos and Cafe Louisa will be moving to the A&P Social space on Cloverdale Road.

But while its good news for one side of the neighborhood, it may not be good for the other side.

People we talked to say they are worried about the East Fairview entertainment district.

“If Tomatinos and Cafe Louisa leave and we don’t have anything to fill this space, I think that some of the traffic will leave this part of town and sometimes its a domino effect,” said Cloverdale resident Mark Hunter.

Cloverdale resident Mark Anderson agrees.

“There are so many places over there that are dark right now that don’t have any businesses in them at all. There is a new café coming in down from Bud’s but somebody needs to get in and develop that side of the neighborhood, too,” said Anderson.

Tomatino’s and Café Louisa are expected to move this fall.