A Wet Start To Our Week
Rest of Today: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms; expect highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Tonight: A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms otherwise partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Tuesday: A good chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms otherwise partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s.
Wednesday: A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms otherwise partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s.
Thursday: A slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms otherwise a mixture of sunshine clouds with highs in the mid 90.