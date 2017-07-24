A Wet Start To Our Week

Posted:

by Elissia Wilson

Rest of Today:  Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms; expect highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Tonight:  A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms otherwise partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Tuesday:  A good chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms otherwise partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s.

Wednesday:  A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms otherwise partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s.

Thursday:  A slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms otherwise a mixture of sunshine clouds with highs in the mid 90.

