A Wet Start To Our Week

by Elissia Wilson

Rest of Today: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms; expect highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Tonight: A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms otherwise partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Tuesday: A good chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms otherwise partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s.

Wednesday: A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms otherwise partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s.

Thursday: A slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms otherwise a mixture of sunshine clouds with highs in the mid 90.