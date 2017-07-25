Authorities Bust Coosa Co. Drug Manufacturing Operation

by Rashad Snell

1/3 Grogan

2/3 Pearce

3/3 Marijuana Operation





On Friday, July 21 agents with ALEA’s SBI Narcotics Bureau teamed up with the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office and conducted a search warrant in the Hanover community on Coosa County 75.

Randolph Trent Pearce, 64, of Goodwater was arrested and charged with first-degree Manufacture of a Controlled Substance, first-degree Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Pearce was placed in the Coosa County Jail on $30,000 bond.

The arrest stems from an ongoing investigation.

Marijuana plants were seized along with marijuana packaged for sale and equipment used to grow marijuana. The estimated value of the plants is $310,000. While executing the search warrant, Anthony Wayne Grogan, 46, of Goodwater was arrested after attempting to flee the area. A search of his residence and vehicle revealed illegal narcotics and weapons. Grogan was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Second Offense, first-degree Manufacture of a Controlled Substance and first-degree Possession of Marijuana. Grogan was placed in the Coosa County Jail on $45,000 bond.

Nothing further is available. Please contact the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office for additional information. See attached photos.