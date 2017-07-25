Mid 90s Coming Back

by Shane Butler

A drier and hotter weather pattern is about to make a return to our area. We still can’t rule out isolated pm showers and t-storms but most spots will get a chance to dry out again. The drier conditions will lead to a build up in the afternoon heating. Temperatures will return to the mid 90s once again. A quick break in the heat will come on Saturday as a frontal boundary moves through the region. It increases the coverage of showers and t-storms and that should help knock the heat down some. The air behind the front is much drier and this will make it feel a little more comfortable for just a few days.