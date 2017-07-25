Montgomery School Board Members Weigh In On State Superintendent Evaluation

by Jalea Brooks

Lesa Keith, Vice President of The Montgomery Public School Board, weighed on State superintendent Michael Sentance’s one year evaluation. She says her hope is that the board is fair after Sentance came in to position under rocky circumstances. She explains “nobody so far has done what needed to be done so to me I think he needs to be given a chance to do what he is doing”.

Though she adds – she doesn’t agree with everything Sentance has done in the last year.Even calling some of his decisions questionable.”There are an awful lots of positions with high amounts of money that have been given that I am extremely concerned about…I think there have been some positions…just like central office did sometimes they make up positions”explains Keith.

Sh hopes the current state intervention of Montgomery Public Schools will achieve much need moving and shaking within the school system and hopes Sentance will continue to push for outside assistance.

She adds, “we have long needed this takeover and “i like the fact that he (Sentance) has gotten other people from other schools, other systems”.

Keith says she remaining optimistic as to what lies ahead with Sentance as superintendent. As for the president of the Montgomery School board,Robert Porterfield says his dissatisfaction lies not with Sentence but with lack of communication.

“No matter who is in that position, we’re still waiting from those resources that were promised to us to help the children in Montgomery Public Schools.” explains Porterfield.

Today’s meeting was also Margaret Allen’s Last meeting as Superintendent of Montgomery Public Schools. She announced she was retiring earlier this summer.