Rain Remains in the Forecast

by Ryan Stinnett

Today will be a near carbon copy of Monday. It will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. Most places will see a high in the upper 80s.

REST OF WEEK: Showers and storms should become fewer in number Wednesday and Thursday, but with lower rain chances, our heat levels will be on the rise as afternoon temperatures creep back up into the low and perhaps mid 90s. Some parts of the state may see another heat advisory issued, but we think most locations will stay below advisory criteria. During the day Friday, a surface front will approach from the north and our coverage of showers and storms should increase again. Highs on Friday should be in the upper 80s.

WEEKEND WEATHER: The front will sag into North Alabama Saturday providing just enough uplift for a continued chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s. For Sunday, it looks as though we are going to see drier air moving into the state, meaning much lower rain chances with a good supply of sunshine. Rain chances look to fall below 20% and we should see highs closer to 90° Sunday.

HEADING INTO AUGUST: Moisture returns early in the week, and we will forecast partly sunny days with some risk of scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and storms on a daily basis. Highs will range from the upper 80s and lower 90s which is below average for early August in Alabama. Still no signs of any major heat for Alabama heading into the new month.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Ryan