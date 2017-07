TRAFFIC ALERT: Redland Road is Back Open

by Rashad Snell

Redland Road is Open from Hwy 231 to Riffle Range Road after being closed for a Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA).

It is opened to normal traffic as of 10:45 AM per the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office and The Elmore County Hwy Department.

Any questions about this reopening call Elmore County EMA at 334-567-6451