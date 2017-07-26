ALEA Searching for Missing Senior Last Seen Around Maplesville

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has issued a missing senior alert to help find William Moody Spencer. Maplesville police have been searching for him.

Spencer is 84 years old and suffers from dementia and takes medication for a heart condition, according to ALEA.

Spencer was last known to be driving a white 2000 Ford F-150 truck, with Chilton County tag 14BF212 on Tuesday in the Maplesville area.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Spencer, please contact the Maplesville Police Department at (334) 366-4211 or call 911.