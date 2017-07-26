Revitalization of Downtown Montgomery Continues On Lower Dexter Avenue

by Jalea Brooks

It won’t be long before many of the “Coming Soon” signs outside of store fronts on Dexter Avenue will be replaced with open signs. Officials are calling the developing area “Low-Dex”, and an extension of the revitalization of other parts of downtown Montgomery.

“I’ts up and coming and the booming and talking to the businesses next door, talking to customers that have come in , I think this area is the promise of Montgomery and once everything is done” explains Abby Beesley Manager of the newest downtown location of Mama Goldbergs Deli. They’ll be open for business as early as this weekend.

Just next door a Caribbean restaurant, Island Delights, will soon be welcoming customers as well. Beesley says “I hope the community comes out and definitely gives us a warm welcome and not only us but everybody down here”.

The two eateries won’t be the only new spots on the block. Billie Pitts, is co-owner of the new Southern Exchange furniture store. Though only open for a little over a week, Pitts says she feels welcomed by the downtown community. She explains “downtown gives you a feeling of family…there has not been one person that doesn’t either live here or one of the new business owners come in that hasn’t said, welcome to the neighborhood we’re so glad that you are here , we hope you do will even if it was just to stop in, not even to shop”.

A few residential developments in the area are also almost complete. Some have already started leasing to future residents.