Selma Police Uncover Drug Ring

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Selma Police take down an alleged drug ring in the city and take six suspected drug dealers off the street.

Chief Spencer Collier says officers found drugs, scales, guns and cash during the search of a residence on the 1400 block of Lauderdale Street.

Collier says six suspects were arrested and taken into custody and six guns were taken off the street.

“For every firearm we take off the street, its one less opportunity someone could be hurt, could be killed,” said Collier.

Thirty-two year old Eric Jackson, 20 year old Quinnisha Martin, 32 year old Latoya Jackson, 43 year old Christopher Williams, 31 year old Susie Jackson, and 26 year old Marcus Jackson are each being held in the Dallas County Jail on multiple drug charges.

Collier says Derrick Dixon and Cedric Jackson are wanted by police.