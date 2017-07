i-Team: ASU Interpretive Center Update

by Rashad Snell

The U.S.Park Service operates three interpretive centers along the route of the 1965 Selma to Montgomery March.

There’s one in Selma and another on Highway 80 in Lowndes County. Now the third and last building is complete on the campus of Alabama State University.

Alabama News Network’s Tim Lennox got an exclusive tour before the first exhibit is installed.