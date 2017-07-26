Wetumpka Police Officer Charged with Manslaughter in Death of Wetumpka Woman

by Rashad Snell

A Wetumpka police officer finds himself on the wrong side of the law.

Elmore County sheriff, Bill Franklin, confirmed with Alabama News Network that Wetumpka police officer, Andrew Bass, is facing manslaughter charges for his role in a wreck in October 2016. That wreck resulted in the death of a Wetumpka woman.

Bass turned himself in to authorities Wednesday morning but has since been released on $35,000 bond.

Bass is scheduled to appear in court soon. Stay with Alabama News Network for the latest.