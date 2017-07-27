A Brief Change To Dry & Milder

by Shane Butler

We head into our Friday facing more hot and humid conditions. Temps will climb into the mid 90s once again. It will feel more like 100 to 105. Some relief will come in the form of showers & t-storms. Where storms do occur you can expect heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and some hail. We can’t rule out a few storms becoming strong to possibly severe. The threat will be mainly Friday afternoon into the late evening hours. All the storm activity will precede a rare late July frontal passage Saturday morning. Once the front is south of us, we get a brief round of dry and milder conditions for a few days. Sunday and Monday morning should feel fairly comfortable. The rest of next week looks typical for early August.