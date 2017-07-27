Human Skull Found in Pine Hill Identified

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A human skull found in a wooded area in Pine Hill back in February has now been identified.

Police Chief Nikisha Gailes says it has been positively identified as the skull of missing Pine Hill resident George Mason.

Gailes says Mason, who went missing in October of 2010, was 91 years old and suffered from Alzheimer’s at the time of his disappearance.

Gailes says the skull was confirmed as Mason’s through DNA testing.

“We got DNA from one of his offspring, Wendell Mason, his son and she said according to her it was a perfect match,” said Gailes.