Officials Investigate Suspicious Package in Tuskegee

by Rashad Snell

The Macon County EMA says a suspicious package found earlier today in Tuskegee is not dangerous. The State Bureau of Investigation’s bomb squad was called in to investigate.

The device was found on White Street.

Frank Lee, with the Macon County EMA, tells Alabama News Network the bomb squad determined the suspicious package was an electronic device from an unknown state agency.

Authorities are continuing to gather more information on how and why it was left at the site.

