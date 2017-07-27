State Board of Education Votes to Accept Evaluations of State Superintendent

by Andrew James

The Alabama State Board of Education voted 6-2 to accept evaluations of State Superintendent Michael Sentance Tuesday. The vote did not come without controversy and pushback from some board members.

The board entered an executive session early in the meeting but Mary Scott Hunter refused to participate in the executive session because she does not support the decision to complete the evaluations.

Each board member, except for Mary Scott Hunter, completed an individual evaluation of Sentance. Those numbers were then compiled and discussed.

State Superintendent Michael Sentance now has until the next board meeting in August to come up with a response to the evaluations. The board will decide it’s next move from there.

To see the full compiled evaluation click here.

Evaluation from Betty Peters

Evaluation from Cynthia McCarty

Evaluation from Jackie Zeigler

Evaluation from Yvette Richardson

Evaluation from Ella Bell

Evaluation from Stephanie Bell

Evaluation from Jeff Newman