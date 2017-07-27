VW and Regulators Agree on Fix for Cars in Cheating Scandal

by Darryl Hood

Volkswagen and U.S. environmental regulators have agreed to a plan for the German automaker to fix most of the diesel cars involved in its emissions cheating scandal.

The company says the Environmental Protection Agency and the California Air Resources Board have approved the program, which involves about 326,000 VW cars sold between 2009 and 2014.

That’s the first generation of the “Clean Diesel” cars with 2.0 liter TDI engines, including the Jetta, Golf, Beetle and Audi A3.

Under the plan, VW owners can either get their emissions systems repaired for free or have the company buy back the vehicles.

VW agreed last year to pay more than $15 billion to settle criminal charges and civil claims related to nearly 600,000 cars with “defeat devices” designed to beat U.S. emissions tests.

