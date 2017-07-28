Arrest Made in Marathon Gas Station Shooting and Robbery

by Rashad Snell

Special Agents with ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), with assistance from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and United States Marshals Service Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force, have made additional arrests in the June 12th Marathon gas station shooting and robbery that occurred in Lowndes County.

Kenchavious Ellis, 21, and Leo Carter, 25, both from Selma, were taken into custody on July 28th. They both were charged with first-degree Robbery and booked at the Lowndes County jail with a $500,000 bond.

This is the fourth arrest in this case, with an additional arrest anticipated and additional charges possible. Anyone with additional information on this incident is encouraged to call the State Bureau of Investigation at 334-242-1142 or ALEA Central Communications at 334-270-1122. If you would like to remain anonymous, you may leave a tip on the SBI Crime Tip Line at 800-392-8011.

Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing.