Front Approaching, Lower Humidity Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

FRIDAY FRONT: A rare summertime cold front will move into Alabama today, and as this front pushes south during the day, we are going to scattered to numerous storms in Alabama and these will move into our part of the state late in the day and overnight. The high today will be

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The front will move south Saturday and the greatest coverage of showers and storms looks to now be be over southern portions of the state; only a few isolated storms are expected for Central Alabama. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s. For Sunday, drier air will cover the state we are are going to see tons of sun and lower humidity levels. We are actually going to start the day in the mid 60s with a hint of fall in the air. Highs Sunday will be in the upper 80s to near 90°.

NEXT WEEK: This new air mass will hold in place for Monday and Tuesday, with 60s in the mornings and 80s in the afternoon. By midweek, moisture levels begin to increase, meaning widely scattered afternoon storms will return to Alabama. The second half of next week, looks rather typical for early August with the daily threat of scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and storms. Afternoon temperatures will be in the lower 90s most days.

Have a great day and wonderful weekend!

Ryan