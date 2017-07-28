Less Humidity On The Way!

by Ben Lang

A rare July cold front will be making its way through Alabama later on this evening. Ahead of the front, showers and storms will be possible across the area through the overnight hours. No severe storms expected with this activity. The front makes its way into south Alabama early Saturday. Through noon, scattered storms remain likely especially to the south of the front. Sky conditions gradually clear Saturday afternoon as drier air filters into central and south Alabama. For Sunday, expect lots of sunshine with lower humidity. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, but still expect highs in the upper 80s to around 90°.

The drier air will remain in place for several days. Looks like highs will remain in the lower 90s for much of the week ahead. Rain doesn’t appear to be a factor through at least Tuesday. Also, overnight lows will actually fall into the upper 60s, so with the less humid air we will be able to enjoy some refreshing mornings.

A few afternoon pop up storms will be possible by Wednesday afternoon, as the typical summertime mugginess starts to creep back into the area. Rinse and repeat for Thursday. A better shot for rain arrives Friday into next weekend. Look for high temps to remain very manageable for this time of the year, near 90° for the latter half of the work week.