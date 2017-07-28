Selma All-Stars Celebrate Worlds Series Win

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Selma baseball team is celebrating an amazing run to the 15U Dixie Boys Worlds Series Championship.

Winning the World Series was a goal set by the Selma All-Stars when their season first started.

“Yeah, that was our goal from the jump, to win state and go to the World Series and bring the trophy back home,” said centerfielder Dione Allen.

The team put in a lot of hard work and overcame several obstacles on the way to the championship.

They went undefeated in the playoffs to recently capture the crown.

“It’s like a rush of happiness and excitement running through your body,” said outfielder Richard Alan Waters.

“Its one of the greatest feelings you’ll ever have.”

The fourteen member team is made up of players from every high school in the Selma and Dallas County area.