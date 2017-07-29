Millbrook Police Arrest Shooting Suspect

Posted:

by Andrew James

Millbrook Police have arrested the suspect in a shooting that left a man injured Thursday afternoon.

Police arrested 22-year-old Kendrick “Trey” Williams Saturday after he was taken into custody for a prior related incident.  He’s been charged with assault 2nd degree.  Police say Williams was taken to the Elmore County Jail where was placed under a $15,000 bond.

Williams is accused of shooting a man in the 3000 block of Duncan Drive Thursday afternoon.  Investigators say the two were arguing, when Williams pulled out a gun and shot the victim once in each of his legs.

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries and has since been released from the hospital.

