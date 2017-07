Troopers Investigating Deadly Crash in Macon Co.

by Andrew James

Alabama State Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a Tuskegee man dead.

Officials say 64-year-old Ronald Cleo Gibbs was killed when the 1982 Mercury Zephyr he was driving left the roadway and hit a tree. Gibbs was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on Macon County 65 north of Tuskegee around 2:45 p.m. Saturday.

The crash remains under investigation