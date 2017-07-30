Local Photography Featured Part of Jackson Hospital’s Healing Arts

by Danielle Wallace

The photos at Jackson Hospital may look familiar. Each of them are well known landmarks, in the River Region. Now they have a spot on Jackson Hospital’s renovated 6th floor.

Janet mcqueen / foundation president, jackson hospital

“We have a passion at jackson hospital to take their minds off their problems and admire our original art,” says Janet McQueen, Foundation President at Jackson Hospital.

While hundreds submitted photos, only a few were chosen. 2 photos from Alabama News Network’s own Tim Lennox.

“I’ve been a photographer almost as long as I’ve been alive but I’ve never entered a photo contest before so to have them select two of mine out of the 50 is honorable. It’s a nice feeling,” says Lennox.

While being honored for his work is exciting, the most important part for him and other photographers, is the calmness it brings to patients and visitors.

“Being selected and having someone praise and reward you for your work-that in itself is nice but knowing that it has an ulterior motive that’s even nicer,” says Lennox.

“The thought that my picture is going to be enjoyed by patients, doctors and staff is just overwhelming,” says Calving Gipson Jr.

Photos chosen were not only from everyday professionals, but also area students.

“It makes me feel really grateful and makes me feel happy that you know all my hard work has paid off,” says Kimberley Temayo.

On the same hall, patients and visitors can also enjoy another exhibit “Flowers for Mom,” in celebration of mothers.

Photographers and hospital staff say the eye-catching photos can be appreciated by people of all ages.

“We wanted something to really draw the patient or to draw the visitor in. It’s been so well received by our physicians, by our visitors, by our patients, and I think it’s accomplished it’s goal,” says McQueen.

If you’re interested in viewing more of Tim’s work you can visit his website at the following link: www.timlennoxphotos.tumblr.com