Prattville Police Search for Missing 8-year-old

by Andrew James

Prattville Police are searching for a missing child. Authorities say an eight year old African American boy went missing near the Candle Stick Park area near Highway 31.

He was last seen Sunday wearing an orange shirt and camo pants. No further information is available at this time.

If you have any information that could help, please call Prattville Police at (334) 595-0200.

Stay with Alabama News Network as this story continues to develop.