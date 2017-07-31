AL Speaker of the House Announces Several Committee Changes

by Rashad Snell

Following a routine review of current assignments, Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon (R – Monrovia) on Monday announced several changes in the House committee structure.

“Committee assignments are often changed in order to bring new ideas, fresh perspectives, and renewed enthusiasm to the various legislative panels,” McCutcheon said. “We work hard to pair each member with a committee assignment that reflects their particular skill set, district, and constituencies.”

The newly-announced committee assignments, which will be in effect for the remainder of the quadrennium, are:

State Rep. Alan Boothe (R – Troy) will serve on the House Ethics and Campaign Finance Committee. He previously chaired the House Rules Committee before voluntarily stepping down and accepting the post of House Floor Leader.

State Rep. Prince Chestnut (D – Selma) will serve on the House Judiciary Committee. He previously sat on the State Government Committee and will continue to serve on the Military and Veterans Affairs and Urban and Rural Development committees.

State Rep. Danny Crawford (R – Athens) will serve on the House Agriculture and Forestry Committee. He will continue to serve on the County and Municipal Government, Health and Urban and Rural Development Committees.

State Rep. Juandalynn Givan (D – Birmingham) will serve on the House County and Municipal Government Committee. She previously sat on the House Judiciary Committee and will continue to serve on the Constitution, Campaigns and Elections Committee.

State Rep. Kelvin Lawrence (D – Hayneville) will serve on the House State Government Committee. He will continue to serve on the Boards, Agencies, and Commissions and Economic Development and Tourism committees.

State Rep. Tim Wadsworth (R – Arley) will serve on the House Judiciary Committee. He previously held a seat on the House State Government Committee, which he vice-chaired and will continue to serve on the Children and Senior Advocacy and Local Legislation committees.

State Rep. Jack W. Williams (R – Wilmer) will hold a seat on the House State Government Committee and serve as its vice chair. He previously sat on the Agriculture and Forestry Committee and will continue to serve on the Health and County and Municipal Government committees.

Additional committee changes could be announced prior to the start of the next regular session on January 9, 2018.