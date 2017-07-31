Brooks, Moore Face off in Wetumpka U.S. Senate Forum

by Ellis Eskew

Three hundred-thirty people packed the Wetumpka Civic Center hearing candidates Mo Brooks and Roy Moore sound off on everything from transgender people in the military to repealing Obamacare.

Mo Brooks says he did not like the “skinny” healthcare bill the Senate Republicans tried to pass, but he would have voted for it.

“To me, the replacement and the repeal of Obamacare are the laws that we had in effect in 2009 that gave us the best healthcare system in the world at much lower costs, so that’s where I am,” said Brooks.

Moore also spoke on the need to repeal Obamacare.

“We need to repeal the healthcare bill and we need to replace it and remove Mitch McConnell from obstacles to remove the healthcare bill. We don’t need to go into healthcare. If the federal government goes into healthcare, it will destroy our economy,” said Moore.

Montgomery businessman and physician Randy Brinson was at the forum, although was not invited to speak. He says he has his own ideas about healthcare reform.

“I have a plan that has been endorsed by four different hospital systems. What it concludes is that four different centers across Alabama with residency programs to train doctors that will take further care of their patients in those areas. That will cap the cost of Medicaid, be able to use those monies to help use tax credits and other things that will help us to afford insurance in Central Alabama,” said Brinson.

The special election is August 15th.

The Wetumpka Tea Party hosted the forum with the “Top 3” candidates for the U.S. Senate seat. Mo Brooks, Roy Moore and Luther Strange were invited. Strange was not there. His press secretary tells us he was working in the Senate and not able to attend.