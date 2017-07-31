Missing Prattville Boy Found Safe and Sound

by George McDonald

From the Montgomery Newsroom–

The search for a missing eight year old Prattville boy is over tonight.

Authorities say Avery Williams is now back home with his family.

He was reported missing from the Candlestick Trailer Park area Sunday afternoon.

Search crews combed the area for several hours trying to find the child.

Authorities say the boy was found safe and sound early Monday morning.

“This turned out to be a really good ending and due to the age and all that there’s certain protocol we have to take,” said Captain Patrick Kowalczyk.

“We don’t always want to have juveniles turn up missing but sometimes there’s things going on that we just don’t have control of and if they wander off its our job to try and find them and put them back safe in their home.”

Police chief Mark Thompson says they are working to determine what led to his disappearance.